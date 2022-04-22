Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) has announced the results of the Clerk Post Code-918 and Junior Office Assistant (IT) Post Code: 903 exams. Candidates can check and download the merit lists at the official website hpsssb.hp.gov.in.

The HPSSC Clerk exam was held on December 12, 2021. As per the merit list, out of the total 16207 candidates who appeared, 119 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted for further selection process i.e. typing skill test.

Typing skill test of the shortlisted candidates will be conducted on May 4 at 9.30 AM in the premises of the HP Staff Selection Commission, Hamirpur.

Here’s HPSSC Clerk result 2021 merit list.

On the other hand, the HPSSC JOA exam was held on December 19, 2021. Out of the total 20,833 candidates who appeared, 842 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted for further selection process i.e. typing skill test.

Typing skill test of the shortlisted candidates will be conducted from May 5-7 at 9.30 AM in the premises of the HP Staff Selection Commission, Hamirpur.

Here’s HPSSC JOA result 2021 merit list.