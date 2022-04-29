The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the provisional allotment list for RRB Clerk, PO 2021. Candidates can check and download the allotment list from the official website ibps.in using their login details.

Provisional allotment under Reserve Lst is being made for the posts of Officer Scale I and Office Assistant (Multipurpose) based on the actual reported vacancies by respective Regional Rural Banks in each category and post within a particular state. The IBPS RRB PO and clerk results were announced on January 3.

“Provisionally allotted candidates are being intimated individually at the email address and mobile number recorded with IBPS at the time of online registration for CRP RRBs-X”, reads the notification.

Steps to download IBPS RRB reserve list 2022:

Visit the official website ibps.in On the homepage, click on RRB allotment list Key in your login details and submit Check and download the allotment list Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to IBPS RRB Office Assistant allotment list.

Direct link to IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 allotment list.