The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection ( IBPS ) has released the admit card for the for recruitment of Probationary Officers / Management Trainees in Participating Banks (CRP PO/MT-XIV). Eligible candidates can download the admit card through the official website ibpsonline.ibps.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 4455 vacancies in CRP PO/ MT XIV.

Steps to download CRP PO/ MT XIV admit card

Visit the official website ibpsonline.ibps.in On the homepage, go to the recent updates section Click on the admit card link Key in the required details Download the admit card Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.