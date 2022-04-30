Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the admit card for the 2019 Enforcement Sub-Inspector and Range Officer of Forest PET. Candidates can download the admit cards from Commission’s official website bpssc.bih.nic.in.

The PET for Enforcement Sub Inspector and Range Officers of Forest will be conducted from May 13 to 16 and on May 12, respectively.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 212 vacancies of Enforcement Sub-Inspector in the Bihar Police Transport Department and 43 vacancies of Range Officers of Forest.

Steps to download BPSSC admit card 2022:

Visit the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on Enforcement Sub Inspector and Range Officers of Forest admit card link Key in your login details and submit The BPSSC admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to download BPSSC admit card 2022.