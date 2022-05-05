Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit card for the 2020 Veterinary Medical Officer exam. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

The UPPSC Veterinary Medical Officer exam will be held on May 15 (Sunday) from 9.30 to 11.30 AM. The venue will be at Prayagraj and Lucknow.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for a total 215 vacancies of Veterinary Medical Officer.

Steps to download UPPSC Veterinary Medical Officer admit card 2022: