Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the provisional answer key of Assistant Professor, Government Degree College (Screening) Exam 2020. Candidates can check and download the answer key from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

The exam was conducted on March 15, 2022 from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM at Prayagraj, Lucknow and Ghaziabad.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 128 Assistant Professor vacancies.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Click here to view answer sheet” The answer key will appear on the screen Download the answer key and take a printout for future reference

Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key by sending suggestions to the Commission via post so that it reaches by April 30 upto 5.00 PM.

