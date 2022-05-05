SSC CGL 2020 Tier 2 final answer key released
Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer key of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 2 exam 2020. Candidates can check and download the Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper(s) from the official website ssc.nic.in.
The Tier-II of Combined Graduate Level Examination 2020 was conducted by the Commission on January 28, 29 and February 2 at different centres all over the country. The result was announced on April 27.
“The candidates may take a print out of their respective Question Paper(s) along with the Final Answer Keys by using the link given below. This facility will be available for the candidates for a period from 05.05.2022 (04:00PM) to 04.06.2022 (04:00PM),” the notice said.
Steps to download SSC CGL Tier 2 answer key:
- Visit official website ssc.nic.in
- Click on the CGL Tier II 2020 answer key link
- Login using Roll number and password
- The SSC CGL Tier 2 answer key will appear on screen
- Download and check.