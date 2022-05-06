Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the final answer key of the Subordinate Services Non-Gazetted Group B Prelim Exam 2021. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website mpsc.gov.in.

The MPSC Group B prelim exam was conducted on February 26 at 36 district headquarters across Maharashtra. The first answer key was released on March 2.

The result of the exam will be prepared on the basis of final answer key.

Here’s direct link to MPSC Group B final answer key 2022.

The MPSC Group B exam 2021 is being conducted for recruitment to 666 Group B posts in various departments of the Maharashtra state government. Candidates who clear the preliminary exam will be eligible to appear for the next stage- Group B Main exam. Online applications were invited in October and November last year.