Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has invited applications for Dental Surgeon, General State Service, Group-B recruitment 2022. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the exam on the official website mpsconline.gov.in till February 21.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 289 posts of Dental Surgeon in the state Public Health Department.

Eligibility criteria

Age: 18-35 years as on June 1, 2022. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: Possess a degree of Bachelor of Dental Surgery.

Work experience: Have experience of not less than one year as a Clinical Assistant.

Selection process

MPSC will shortlist candidates for a personal interview to select recruits. If there are many applications, the Commission may conduct a screening test to shortlist candidates.

Application fee

For the post of Assistant Town Planner, candidates are to pay an application fee of Rs 719 (unreserved) or Rs 449 (reserved category).

Here’s MPSC Dental Surgeon recruitment 2022 notification.

Steps to apply for MPSC Dental Surgeon recruitment 2022:

Visit official website mpsconline.gov.in Go to ‘User Registration’ and create profile Login using credentials and apply for the desired post Fill application form, upload documents, pay fee Submit form and download a copy Take a printout for future reference

Here are Instructions to fill the form.