The National Institute Of Technology (NIT), Jamshedpur will today, May 9, conclude the online application process for NIT MCA Common Entrance Test (NIMCET 2022). Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the exam on the official website nimcet.in.

Earlier, the application deadline was May 4.

The NIMCET 2022 exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 20, 2022. The result will be declared on July 5. Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from June 6 onwards.

Here’s NIMCET 2022 notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Indian Nationals securing at least 60% marks in aggregate or 6.5 CGPA on a 10-point scale (55% marks or 6.0 CGPA on a 10-point scale in case of SC/ ST/PwD) in (i) B.Sc. / B.Sc. (Hons) / BCA / BIT / B.Voc. (Computer Science/ Computer Applications / Software development)/ BBA (Computer Applications) of minimum three years full-time programme from a recognized University with Mathematics/ Statistics as one of the subjects OR (ii) B.E./ B.Tech. from a recognized University/Institution are eligible to appear for NIMCET-2022. Conversion of scored marks from CGPA to percentage and vice-versa is not permitted.

More details in the notification below:

Direct link to NIMCET 2022 Information Brochure.

Application Fee

The application processing fee for open, open-EWS, OBC category candidates is Rs 2,500, whereas Rs 1250 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/PwD category candidates.

Steps to apply for NIMCET 2022: