Today, May 9 is the last date to apply for Management Aptitude Test (MAT) May 2022 session. Candidates can apply for the exam at the official website mat.aima.in. The last date to apply for PBT 2 and CBT 2 is May 23.

The AIMA MAT 2022 paper-based test (PBT) and computer-based test (CBT) is scheduled to be held on May 15. The PBT 2 and CBT 2 will be held on May 28. The admit cards will be available for download from May 11 and May 25 (4.00 PM) onwards, respectively.

Steps to register for AIMA MAT 2022

Visit the official website at mat.aima.in Click on “Fresh Candidate to create login” Key in your details and register An OTP will be sent on the registered mobile number Verify and complete the registration process Pay the application fee Download and take a print of the form for future reference.

Here’s direct link to register.

About MAT

The Management Aptitude Test or MAT is an all-India exam conducted by AIMA for admission to postgraduate management programmes (MBA) offered by 600 business schools. MAT exam is conducted through a computer-based test (CBT), remote proctored internet-based test (IBT), and paper-based test (PBT) as well.

MAT will be a 2.5 hour long online exam consisting of 200 questions with 40 questions in each section. The question paper is divided into five sections– Language Comprehension, Intelligence and Critical Reasoning , Data Analysis and Sufficiency , Mathematical Skills and Indian and Global Environment.

