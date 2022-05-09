Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the examination schedule for the post of Medical Officer 2021. The written exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 24 from 9.30 AM to 11.30 AM at Jammu/Srinagar. The venue(s) of the test shall be notified separately.

Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website jkpsc.nic.in from May 16 onwards.

“However, those candidates who will not be able to download their admit cards upto 20.05.2022 may approach the Commission office Jammu/Srinagar,” reads the notification.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.