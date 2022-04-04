Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the admit card of the Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination 2021. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website jkpsc.nic.in using their application form number.

The exam will be conducted from April 8 to 17 from 3.00 PM to 6.00 PM each day. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held in March but was deferred.

The JKPSC Combined Competitive Exam is being conducted to fill up 187 vacancies in various state departments including administrative service, police service and accounts service. Candidates who will qualify the prelims exam will be eligible to appear for the main exam.

A total of 4544 candidates have cleared the preliminary exam. The online application process for the Main exam was conducted from November 30 to January 6.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “01/04/2022 Admit Cards for Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination,2021” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

