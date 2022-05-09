West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has issued the exam dates for the West Bengal Civil Service Preliminary Examination, 2022 and West Bengal Audit & Accounts Service (Prelims) Exam, 2021. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website wbpsc.gov.in.

The WBCS prelims exam 2022 will be held on June 19 for recruitment to the posts in the cadre of West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) and certain other services and posts. The exam will consist of three stages: i) Preliminary exam, ii) Main exam, and iii) Interview.

The WBPSC Audit & Accounts Service Exam 2021 will be held on July 3 to fill up 26 vacancies in the West Bengal Audit and Accounts Service. The Preliminary Exam will be held in Kolkata and Darjeeling centres.

The examination will be held in two successive stages, viz., (i) Preliminary Examination (Objective Multiple Choice Question) and (ii) Main Examination (Conventional Type) followed by Personality Test.

Here’s WBCS prelims exam date 2022 notice.