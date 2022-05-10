The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the admit card for the posts of Constables/Lady Constables today, May 10. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website wbpolice.gov.in.

The recruitment exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 22 from 12.00 noon to 1.00 PM.

The candidates shall have to produce the printout of their e-Admit Cards at the allotted venues for appearing in the said examination with a proper proof of identity. The candidates are also advised to follow the instructions given on their Admit Card and visit these websites on a regular basis, reads the notice.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 7,440 posts of Constable and 1,192 posts of Lady Constable in the WB Police. Online applications were invited in January and February last year..

The posts will be filled up on basis of qualifying the Preliminary Examination, followed by the Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Final Written Examination and Interview to be conducted by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website wbpolice.gov.in Click on Recruitment under Recruitment tab Click on the admit card link under “Recruitment to the post of Constable and Lady Constable in West Bengal Police 2020” Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

