Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Stenographer Grade-I. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website apsc.nic.in till June 4.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 1 post of Stenographer Grade-I (English) under the Establishment of Assam Public Service Commission.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The candidates should not be more than 21 years of age and not less than 38 years of age as on January 1, 2022. The upper age limit is relaxed for candidates from the reserved category.

Educational Qualification: Passed degree examination or equivalent examination from a recognized University.

Here’s APSC Stenographer recruitment 2022 notification.

Selection process

The scheme of selection for Stenographer Grade-I will comprise of two parts: (a) Stenography speed test (b) Composition in English carrying 50 Marks with one-hour duration.

Application Fee

The candidates from general/ EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 250, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/OBC/MOBC category. BPL/ PWBD category candidates are exempted from paying the fee.

Steps to apply for APSC Steno recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Online Recruitment Portal”

Click on “Apply Here” against Squad Commander Register and apply for the post Fill in the details and upload the required documents Pay the application fee and submit Take a printout of the form for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply for APSC Stenographer recruitment 2022.