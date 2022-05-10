Karnataka Bank has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the post of Clerks to be positioned at its Branches/Offices located across India. Interested candidates can apply online at the official website karnatakabank.com till May 21.

Eligibility criteria

Age: Maximum 26 years as on May 1, 2022. The age limit will be relaxed by 5 years for SC/ST candidates.

Educational Qualification: Graduates in any discipline with a minimum of 60% marks/ equivalent grade from any UGC recognised university.

Here’s Karnataka Bank Clerk recruitment 2022.

Selection process

Candidates will be selected by Online Test tentatively scheduled in the month of June 2022 at Bengaluru, Dharwad, Hubballi, Mangaluru, Mumbai, Mysuru, New Delhi and Shivamogga Centres.

Application fee

The application fee is Rs 700 (Rs 600 in the case of SC/ST candidates).

Steps to apply for Karnataka Bank Clerk recruitment 2022: