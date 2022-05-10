The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will release the admit card soon for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG 2022). Registered candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the candidate login at the official website nbe.edu.in.

NEET PG 2022 will be conducted on May 21 (9.00 AM to 12.30 PM) as a Computer Based Test (CBT) for candidates seeking admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma Courses for the academic year 2022.

“The admit cards shall be issued “batch-wise” shortly. Applicants for NEET-PG 2022 are advised to check their applicant login accounts on NEET-PG 2022 index page at NBEMS website https://natboard.edu.in and https://nbe.edu.in periodically for admit card, the notice said.

Candidates are required to download their admit card from the NBEMS website and affix firmly their latest passport size photograph in the space provided on the admit card.

Here’s NEET PG 2022 admit card notice.

The NEET PG exam comprises of 200 multiple choice questions, single correct response questions in English language only. The test will be conducted for the duration of 3 hours 30 minutes. There shall be 25% negative marking for incorrect answers. No marks will be deducted for unattempted questions.