The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has announced the result of Class 12th Science board exam today, May 12. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website gseb.org.

As per the notification, a total of 72.02% candidates have been declared qualified. The pass percentage of Group A examination is 78.40% and for Group B is 68.58%. For the Group AB, the pass percentage is 78.38%.

Here’s the official notice.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, the exam was conducted from March 28 to April 8 at 140 centres.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website gseb.org On the homepage, click on “Board Website” Click on HSC result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.