Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana has released hall tickets for Class 10 or SSC board exams 2022. Students can download their admit cards from the official website bse.telangana.gov.in.

The TS SSC exams 2022 will be held from May 23 to June 1. The examination will be conducted from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm.

The hall ticket has been released for regular, private, OSSC and vocational candidates.

Steps to download TS SSC hall ticket 2022:

Visit official website bse.telangana.gov.in Go to the TS SSC hall ticket link Enter login details The TS SSC hall ticket will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Direct link to download TS SSC hall ticket 2022.