Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is expected to release the admit card soon for Combined Civil Services Examination–II (Group-II Services / Group-IIA Services) 2022. Registered candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website tnpsc.gov.in.

The TNPSC Group 2 preliminary exam 2022 will be held on May 21 from 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM. TNPSC has notified a total of 5413 posts in different departments and services of the Tamil Nadu government.

Steps to download TNPSC Group 2 admit card 2022:

Visit TNPSC website tnpsc.gov.in Go to ‘Registered User’ and sign in using Login ID and password Click on the admit card link for the exam The TNPSC Group 2 hall ticket will appear on the screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download TNPSC Group 2 hall ticket 2022.

Selection procedure

For Interview-Posts, the selection is made in three stages (i) Preliminary Examination (ii) Main Written Examination (iii) Oral Tests. For Non-Interview Posts, the selection is made in two stages (i) Preliminary Examination (ii) Main Written Examination.