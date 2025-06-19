Your growth in life depends entirely on your limits, which act like invisible walls surrounding us, defining what we believe we can and cannot do. They represent the boundaries we set for ourselves based on our beliefs, fears and experiences.

But what if I told you these limits are not as solid as they seem? What if breaking through them could open up a world of possibilities and opportunities?

The first step to breaking through these limits is to shoo your greatest noise: your “comfort zone”.

Comfort zones hold us back. They prevent us from growing, learning and experiencing new things. When we stay within our comfort zones, we miss out on opportunities for personal and professional growth.

To step out of your comfort zone, you need to develop a success mindset. Achieving a success mindset requires a shift in your perception of things. There is a saying that goes, “We cannot solve our problems with the same level of thinking that created them.” This is so true. To find solutions to your problems, you need to switch to a different frequency in your thought process and adopt a different perspective.

Picture this: you are relaxing on your favourite couch, wrapped in a cosy blanket, watching your favourite TV show. It feels safe, warm and incredibly comfortable. That is what your comfort zone looks like.

However, the truth is that staying in that snug spot forever will not lead to personal growth or success. Not at all.

But here is where things get interesting. While your comfort zone may feel warm and fuzzy, it is also the place where growth takes a nap. Staying within those comfortable boundaries means you are not challenging yourself, not pushing your limits and not venturing into the unknown.

So why should you leave the comfort of that snug bubble? Well, let me tell you why – there is a whole world out there waiting to be explored! Stepping out of your comfort zone is like opening the door to a grand adventure. It is about trying new things, meeting new people and taking risks that could lead to amazing experiences.

Sure, it might feel scary at first. Stepping into the unknown often feels that way. But guess what? That is where the magic happens! It is in those moments that you discover things about yourself you never knew existed. It is where you learn to embrace challenges, conquer fears and grow into the best version of yourself.

For instance, an introvert may feel uncomfortable attending a networking event where potential investors are present. A shy person might hesitate to audition for a dance reality show even if they have a chance to win the trophy. Similarly, a late riser may avoid joining a morning yoga class because waking up at 6 am feels too daunting. All of these examples highlight the limitations of one’s comfort zone.

You cannot achieve something extraordinary by sticking to ordinary approaches. As humans, we are often programmed to operate within our comfort zones. We tend to compromise on our goals simply because we are too lazy or scared to step outside our comfort zones.

If you have a goal – whether personal or professional – it is essential to challenge your comfort zone. Taking this step involves significant risk, and I will not say it will be easy, but it will be worth it.

The greatest and most successful people in history have often been significant risk-takers. Bill Gates, Steve Jobs, Elon Musk, Henry Ford, Nelson Mandela, Dr Abdul Kalam, Nambi Narayanan, Lata Mangeshkar and Kapil Dev are just a few of the remarkable figures who have made history. These individuals were not afraid to take risks, push their limits and step out of their comfort zones.

Among all these inspiring stories of pushing boundaries and achieving great success, my personal favourite is that of MS Dhoni, the Indian cricketer, who is considered one of the finest in his field.

Even when he worked as a ticket examiner (TTE), he prioritised practising cricket whenever possible. He sometimes skipped meals to ensure he could practise. Balancing his job and his passion for cricket was challenging, but Dhoni was determined not to give up. He pushed his limits and stepped out of his comfort zone. He practised hard, even after long days at work, and his dedication paid off. M.S. Dhoni made his international cricket debut for India in a One Day International (ODI) match against Bangladesh on 23 December 2004. He became the captain of the Indian cricket team in ODIs in September 2007. Under his captaincy, India won the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2011.

Successful people are not born into success; they make it happen. They do not procrastinate or allow delays; they value their time and energy. They understand that their goals will never come to fruition if they do not take action.

I would like to share an insightful concept: the 5-second rule, introduced by Mel Robbins. She suggests that if you want to act on a goal, you must physically make a move within the first 5 seconds or your brain will kill it.

It is a powerful observation. It actually helped me deal with procrastination and laziness. You must try it too!

Affirmations for stepping out of the comfort zone

I am ready for new challenges.

I embrace discomfort as a sign of growth.

I am capable of more than I think.

I welcome change and opportunities.

I thrive outside my comfort zone.

I believe in my ability to adapt.

I am open to new experiences.

I am courageous and resilient.

I push my limits and grow stronger.

I trust in my ability to succeed.

Excerpted with permission from Shoo the Noises: Reclaim your Focus and Manifest your Dream Life, Anamika Mishra, Bloomsbury India.