Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has extended the application deadline for recruitment to the post of Principal, Group A (Gazatted) Government (General) Degree Colleges. Candidates can now apply for the vacancies on the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in till June 4 upto 5.30 PM.

It is for information to all concerned that due to unavoidable circumstances the online application portal for submission of application will be open till June 4, reads the notification.

The applicants are required to submit self attested copy of certificates in support of their claims regarding age, educational qualification, caste certificate, permanent residential certificate and other required documents.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 20 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Maximum 50 years as on May 20, 2022. Upper age limit relaxed by 5 years for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: PhD degree. Professor/Assistant Professor with a total service/ experience of at least fifteen years of teaching/research in Universities, Colleges, and other institutes of higher education.

Direct link to the official notice.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in On the homepage, click on Online Application Now click on Apply Here against Principal vacancies Proceed with application process, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.