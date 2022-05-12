Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the notification of Phase X Exam 2022 today, May 12. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the exam on the official website ssc.nic.in till June 13. Last date for making online fee payment is June 15.

Candidates will be able to make changes to their application form including online payment from June 20 to 24, 2022. The computer based examination will be conducted on August 2022 (tentatively).

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 2065 vacancies in different regions.

Candidates can check the age limit, eligibility criteria, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

Applicants are required to pay the fee of Rs 100.

Steps to apply for Phase X 2022

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in Register and login to the portal Apply for Phase X 2022 Exam Key in the details, upload required documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.