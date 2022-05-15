The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhopal will today, May 15, conclude the online application process for recruitment to the post of Senior Residents (Non-Academic) purely on a temporary basis. Candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website aiimsbhopal.edu.in upto 5.00 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 159 vacancies in various departments.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: For eligibility to apply for the post(s) of Senior Resident, the upper age limit will be 45 years as on the date of interview. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates from reserved category. More details in the notification below.

Educational Qualification: A Postgraduate Medical Degree viz. MD/MS/DNB/MDS in respective disciplines recognized by NMC/DCI/Institute of National Importance. Valid registration with NMC/DCI/State Medical/Dental Council.

For Medical Oncology/Haematology: Post Graduate medical degree like, MD in Medicine, Paediatrics and Pathology from recognised University/Institute.

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

Candidates from general/OBC category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1500, whereas Rs 1200 is applicable to candidates from EWS/SC/ST category. Applicants from PwBD category are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website aiimsbhopal.edu.in On the homepage, click on “Vacancy” tab Click on the application link available against “Advertisement for Recruitment to the Post of Senior Residents (Non-Academic) Purely on Temporary Basis at AIIMS Bhopal” Register and proceed with application process Fill up the required details, upload the documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

