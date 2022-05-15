Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the Assistant Persecution Officer (APO) 2022 exam date. As per the official notice, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 10 in two districts — Prayagraj and Lucknow.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 44 vacancies. Applications were invited in April and concluded on May 17.

Meanwhile, the Commission has also released the result of the Medical Education Deptt, UP (Allopathy)/ Assistant Professor Anatomy. Candidates can download their results from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

Steps to download the result

Visit UPPSC’s official website at uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on “RESULT OF ADVT. NO.1/2019-2020, MEDICAL EDUCATION DEPTT. U.P. (ALLOPATHY)/ ASSISTANT PROFESSOR ANATOMY, S-08/34” The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.