JKPSC MO admit card 2021 releasing today; here’s how to download
Eligible candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website jkpsc.nic.in.
Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) will soon release the Medical Officer recruitment exam admit card. Eligible candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website jkpsc.nic.in.
The written exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 24 from 9.30 AM to 11.30 AM at Jammu/Srinagar. The venue(s) of the test shall be notified separately.
“However, those candidates who will not be able to download their admit cards upto 20.05.2022 may approach the Commission office Jammu/Srinagar,” reads the notification.
Steps to download the admit card
- Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on the admit card link
- Key in your login details and submit
- Check and download the admit card
- Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.