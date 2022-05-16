Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Clerk. Eligible candidates can apply on the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in till June 15 upto 5.00 PM.

The last date for submission of fee is June 18, 2022. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 283 Clerk vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 to 37 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Should be a Law Graduate from a recognized university or institution. Qualifies a competitive test to be held by the recruiting authority; and qualifies a test in Punjabi and English typing to be held by the recruiting authority at the speed of thirty words per minute. More details in the notification below:

Application Fee

The online application fee is Rs 1000 for general categories and Rs 250 for reserved ones.

Steps to apply for Clerk posts

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Online Applications” tab Click on “CLICK HERE to online apply for the post of Clerk (Legal) Advertisement no. 02 of 2022 (LAST DATE 15.06.2022)” Register and proceed with the application Upload the required documents and pay the application fee Submit the form and take a printout

