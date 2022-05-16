The High Court of Gujarat has started the online application process for recruitment to the post of Private Secretary. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies at hc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in til May 31.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 15 vacancies of Private Secretary at the High Court.

Here’s Gujarat HC Private Secretary recruitment 2022 notification.

The Preliminary test (Objective Type) is scheduled to be conducted in July/August. The stenography test/ skill test and Viva­voce Test (Oral Interview) will be held in September/October and November/December, 2022.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: A candidate should not be less than the age of 18 years and not be more than 35 years of age as on May 31, 2022. Upper age relaxation applicable to reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Graduate from recognized University. Speed of 120 words per minute in English Short Hand. Knowledge of Computer Operation.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to SC/ST/Socially and Educationally Backward Classes/PwD/Ex­-Servicemen and EWS shall be required to pay fees of Rs 500, whereas Rs 1000 is applicable to candidates from all other category.

Selection Process

The select list and waitlist will be prepared on the basis of aggregate marks obtained by the candidates in the Stenography/Skill Test and Viva­voce Test.

Steps to apply for Gujarat HC recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website hc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in Click on “PRIVATE SECRETARY (2022-23)“ under Current Jobs Click on the apply link for the post Fill up the form, upload the documents and pay the fee Submit the completely filled form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.