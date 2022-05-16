The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released admit card for certificate verification for the post of Soil Conservation Extension Worker 2019 today, May 16. Eligible candidates can download the admit card from the official website ossc.gov.in.

The certification verification of the candidates shortlisted will be held in the Office of the Commission at Barrack No.1, Unit-V, Bhubaneswar from May 23 to 25. The scheduled date and time with relevant documents will be listed in the admission letter.

“The Bio-data-cum-Attestation Form has been uploaded in the above website. The candidates are instructed to download and submit the same duly filled in before Verification Board along with all other requisite Certificates/Documents in original as per the instruction given in the admission letter and a set of Xerox copy of the same for verification,” reads the notification.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Download Admission Letter for certificate verification for the post of Soil Conservation Extension Worker-2019.” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

