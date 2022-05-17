The registration process for recruitment to the posts of Police Constable and Sub Inspector of Police in various departments is underway on Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) website. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website tslprb.in till May 20 upto 10.00 PM.

The TSLPRB recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 16614 vacancies.

Vacancy Details

SCT PC Civil and / or Equivalent: 15,644

SCT PC IT & CO / Mechanic / Driver: 383

SCT SI Civil and / or Equivalent: 554

SCT SI IT & CO / PTO / ASI FPB: 33

Fee Structure

OC and BC Candidates with local status of Telangana State have to pay a fee of Rs 800. However, SC and ST candidates who are Local to Telangana State have to pay only Rs 400 towards the same. All other Candidates will have to pay Rs 800.

SCT PC Civil and / or Equivalent notification.

SCT PC IT & CO / Mechanic / Driver notification.

SCT SI Civil and / or Equivalent notification.

SCT SI IT & CO / PTO / ASI FPB notification.

Steps to apply for TS Police recruitment 2022: