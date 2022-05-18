The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will today, May 18, release the result of the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2022. Candidates will be able to download their results from the official website icsi.edu from 4.00 PM onwards.

“The Result of CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) held on 7th and 9th May, 2022 would be declared on Wednesday the 18th May, 2022 at 4:00 P.M,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of CS Executive Entrance Test will be uploaded on the website of Institute: www.icsi.edu immediately after the declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the candidates.

The CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) was conducted on May 7th and 9th, 2022.

Steps to download CSEET result 2022

Visit the official website www.icsi.edu On the homepage, click on the result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.