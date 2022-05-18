The online application process for the Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2022 is currently underway at the official website polycetts.nic.in. Candidates can apply till June 4 without a late fee and June 5 with a late fee of Rs 100.

The TS POLYCET 2022 will be held on June 30 (Sunday). The exam will be conducted by the State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), Telangana.

TS POLYCET will be conducted for candidates seeking admission into all Diploma Courses in Engineering/Non-Engineering/Technology offered at Polytechnic colleges in Telangana State for the academic year 2022-23.

The examination will be of 2 Hrs 30 Minutes duration consisting of only one paper as per the syllabus in the subjects of Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry & Biology of Class 10 (S.S.C.) Exam. The result will be declared in 12 days, following which the counseling process will start based on the merit lists.

Here’s TS POLYCET 2022 detailed notification.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates who have passed SSC (Class 10) or its equivalent exam recognised by the Telangana Board are eligible to apply for TS POLYCET 2022. The candidates who have compartmentally passed or appearing for SSC-2022 are also eligible to apply.

Application fee

An online application fee of Rs 450 is applicable for all categories, except SC/ST will pay Rs 250.

Steps to apply for TS POLYCET 2022: