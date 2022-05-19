Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will release the results today of the March-April 2022 SSLC board exams. Candidates will be able to check their results online from 12.30 onwards at the official websites — sslc.karnataka.gov.in or karresults.nic.in.

Karnataka Class 10 or SSLC exam was conducted from March 28 to April 11. The SSLC answer keys were released on April 12.

To access their results, students would need their exam registration number and date of birth. The minimum passing mark in the SSLC is 35%.

“The result will be sent via SMS to the registered phone numbers of the students,” Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh said.

Steps to check Karnataka 10th result 2022: