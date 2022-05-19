The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon open the registration window for the Common University Entrance Test for post-graduate admissions (CUET-PG). Eligible candidates will be able to apply on NTA’s official website cuet.nta.nic.in.

The last date to apply for the exam is June 18, 2022. The exam will be held in the last week of July.

UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar took to Twitter and said: “Online Application Forms for Postgraduate Programmes will open from 19.05.2022, the link for the same will be made available on the official website https://cuet.nta.nic.in.”

Online Application Forms for Postgraduate Programmes will open from 19.05.2022, the link for the same will be made available on the official website https://t.co/4c6NJhdH2f. — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) May 19, 2022

NTA will conduct the Postgraduate Entrance Test for 42 Central and participating Universities for the academic session 2022-2023. CUET will provide a single window opportunity for students to seek admission in participating Universities across the country, tweeted Kumar.

Meanwhile, CUET UG 2022 registration is underway at cuet.samarth.ac.in. Applicants will be able to apply till May 22 upto 5.00 PM.

The CUET (UG) 2022 will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode with objective type Multiple Choice Questions in the first and second week of July.

Steps to apply for CUET 2022