Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will soon activate the result link for the March-April 2022 SSLC board exams. Candidates will be able to check and download their results from the official websites — sslc.karnataka.gov.in or karresults.nic.in.

Taking to Twitter, Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh said that the total pass percent is 85.63%. A total of 8,53,436 students attended the examination, of which 7,30,881 students passed.

The pass percent of girls and boys is 90.29% and 81.30%, respectively The supplemental exam will be conducted on June 27, 2022.

To access their results, students would need their exam registration number and date of birth.

Karnataka Class 10 or SSLC exam was conducted from March 28 to April 11. The SSLC answer keys were released on April 12.

Steps to check Karnataka 10th result 2022