The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Vijayawada is expected to release the admit card soon for the AP POLYCET 2022. Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website polycetap.nic.in.

The AP POLYCET 2022 test is scheduled to be conducted on May 29, 2022. The result will tentatively be declared on June 10.

AP POLYCET is a Polytechnic common entrance test conducted by the State Board of Technical Education and Training, AP, Vijayawada for admission into Diploma level programs conducted in Government, Aided, Private, Un-aided Polytechnics and Second Shift polytechnics run in existing Private un-aided Engineering Colleges.