The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the online registration window for the Common University Entrance Test for post-graduate admissions (CUET-PG). Eligible candidates can apply on the official website cuet.nta.nic.in till June 18.

Correction in particulars of the application form can be done from June 20 to 22. The exam will be held in the last week of July in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12.00 noon and 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

NTA will conduct the Postgraduate Entrance Test for 42 Central and participating Universities for the academic session 2022-2023. CUET will provide a single window opportunity for students to seek admission in participating Universities across the country, tweeted UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar.

Eligibility

The candidates who have passed the bachelor degree/equivalent examination or appearing in 2022 irrespective of their age can appear in CUET (PG) 2022 examination. More details in the notification below:

Exam Fee

The application fee (for up to three Test Papers) for general category candidates is Rs 800, for OBC-NCL/Gen-EWS candidates is Rs 600, for SC/ ST/ Third Gender is Rs 550, and for PwBD is Rs 500.

Steps to apply for CUET PG 2022

Visit the official website cuet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Registration for CUET(PG)-2022” Register and login to apply Fill up the required details, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

