Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the interview schedule of the Combined Competitive Examination 2020 today, May 20. As per the official notification, the interview will be conducted from May 26 to June 4.

Applicants will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website apsc.nic.in from May 23 onwards.

“All concerned qualified candidates are directed to appear in the document verification and interview at Assam Public Service Commission Office, Jawaharnagar, Khanapara, Guwahati-22 as per date, time etc. mentioned in the above interview programme,” reads the notification.

Steps to download the interview schedule

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “INTERVIEW PROGRAMME FOR COMBINED COMPETITIVE EXAMINATION, 2020” The schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the schedule Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the interview schedule.

Earlier, the Commission had released the result of CCE Main 2020 conducted from February 21 to 27. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 331 vacancies.