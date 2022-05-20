Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has declared the result of the Assistant Engineer Main exam 2019. Candidates can check and download the result merit list from the website jpsc.gov.in.

JPSC conducted the Combined Assistant Engineer Main exam from October 22-24, 2021 for candidates who qualified the Preliminary exam.

The merit list contains the roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates who are eligible to appear for the interview round due to be held from May 30.

Steps to check JPSC AE result 2021:

Visit official website jpsc.gov.in Click on the result link for Combined AE exam The JPSC AE result merit list will appear on screen Download and check by searching roll number.

Here’s direct link to JPSC AE Mains result 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 542 vacancies of Assistant Engineer (Civil/ Mechanical) in different departments of the Jharkhand government. The application process was conducted in 2019.