Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) will conclude the online application process for recruitment to various posts of Homeopathic Medical Office (HMO) and Unani Medical Officer (UMO) today, March 24. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on Commission’s official website jpsc.gov.in upto 5.00 PM. The last date to pay the application fee is March 25.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 215 vacancies, of which 137 vacancies are for the post of Homeopathic Medical Officer and 78 for Unani Medical Officer.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 47 years as on August 1, 2021. Upper age limit relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification:

UMO: The applicants should hold BUMS degree or its equivalent from a recognised university. The applicants must hold the internship certificate from a recognised hospital. More details in the notification.

HMO: BHMS degree or its equivalent from a recognised university. The applicants must hold the internship certificate from a recognised hospital. More details in the notification

Advertisement notice for HMO post.

Advertisement notice for UMO post.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved/BC/EBC/EWS category are require to pay the fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website jpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Online Application” link Click on the Homeopathic Medical Officer and Unani Medical Officer posts Register and proceed with application process Pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for HMO posts.



Direct link to apply for UMO posts.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.