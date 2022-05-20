National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the result of the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test or GPAT 2022. Candidates can check their result online at the official website gpat.nta.nic.in using their application number and date of birth.

GPAT 2022 was conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode on April 9. 50,508 candidates appeared for the examination. The provisional answer keys were released on May 2.

Here’s GPAT 2022 result notice.

Steps to check GPAT result 2022:

Visit the official website gpat.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on ‘Download GPAT-2022 SCORE CARD’ link

Key in your Application Number, Date of Birth and submit The GPAT result scorecard will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to GPAT 2022 scorecard.