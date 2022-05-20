The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the date for the Combined Medical Service (CMS) Examination, 2022. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC CMS 2022 exam will be held on July 17. The exam will consist of two papers: Paper-I from 9.30 AM to 11.30 AM and Paper-II from 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM.

Paper 1 will have the General Medicine and Paediatrics subject and Paper 2 will have 3 subjects — (a) Surgery, (b) Gynaecology& Obstetrics and (c)Preventive & Social Medicine.

Here’s UPSC CMS 2022 exam schedule notice.

The eligible candidates shall be issued an e-admit card three weeks before the commencement of the examination. No admit card will be sent by post. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for more updates.

The Commission aims to fill up a total of 687 posts through the CMS 2022 examination. It includes 314 vacancies of Medical Officers Grade in General Duty Medical Officers Sub-cadre of Central Health Service and 300 of Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways, 3 of GDMO in New Delhi Municipal Council, and 70 GDMO Gr-II in East Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation.