Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has deferred the application deadline for various posts of SI, Transport Constable and Prohibition & Excise Constable. Interested and eligible candidates will now be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website tslprb.in till May 26 upto 10.00 PM.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 17,291 vacancies.

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

OC and BC Candidates with local status of Telangana State have to pay a fee of Rs 800. However, SC and ST candidates who are Local to Telangana State have to pay only Rs 400 towards the same. All other Candidates will have to pay Rs 800.

Steps to apply for TSLPRB recruitment 2022

Visit official website tslprb.in Go to ‘Apply Online’ and register Apply for the desired post, upload documents, pay fee Submit application and download form

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.