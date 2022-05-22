Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited (BECIL) will conclude the online application process today for recruitment to various posts of Data Entry Operator. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website becil.com.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 86 DEO vacancies.

Educational Qualification

Candidates should be graduate in any discipline from a recognized university. The applicants should have knowledge of Typing, Minimum Speed should be 35 wpm in English or 30 wpm in Hindi.

Desirable: Knowledge of MS-Word, PowerPoint and Excel

Application Fee

The applicants from general/OBC/ Ex-Serviceman/ Women candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 750, whereas Rs 450 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/EWS/PH category.

Here’s BECIL DEO recruitment 2022 notification.

