Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) will today, May 23, release the interview call letter for the Combined Competitive Examination 2020. Applicants will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website apsc.nic.in.

As per the official notification, the interview will be conducted from May 26 to June 4.

“All concerned qualified candidates are directed to appear in the document verification and interview at Assam Public Service Commission Office, Jawaharnagar, Khanapara, Guwahati-22 as per date, time etc. mentioned in the above interview programme,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Call Letters/Admit Cards” Click on CCE Interview call letter link Key in your login details and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Earlier, the Commission had released the result of CCE Main 2020 conducted from February 21 to 27. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 331 vacancies.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.