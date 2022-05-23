Almora Urban Co-operative Bank Limited has invited online applications for the posts of Clerk, Cashier, Typist and Special Officers. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts at the IBPS portal ibps.in till June 16.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 100 vacancies including 75 posts of Clerk/Cashier, 8 Clerk/Typist, 15 Special Officer IT and 2 Special Officer Law. The candidate must hold the domicile of the state in which the bank has an area of operations.

Refer to the recruitment notification for details on educational qualification and work experience.

Here’s Almora Bank recruitment 2022 notification.

Age limit

Special Officer: 25-40, Clerk: 21-40.

Selection process

Almora Bank will conduct an online test and successful candidates will be called for an interview. For the post of Clerk/Typist typing test will be conducted.

Application fee

The online application fee is Rs 1500.

Steps to apply for Almora Bank recruitment 2022:

Visit IBPS portal ibps.in Click on the apply link for Almora Bank recruitment Register and apply for the desired post Upload documents, pay fee and submit application Download form and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to apply for Almora Bank recruitment 2022