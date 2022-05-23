State Bank of India (SBI) has invited online applications for the recruitment to the post of Specialist Cadre Officer (SCO). Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website sbi.co.in till June 12.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 32 vacancies, of which 1 vacancies are for AGM (IT- Tech Operations) post, 1 for AGM (IT-Inbound Engineer), 1 for AGM (IT-Outbound Engineer), 1 for AGM (IT Security Expert), 2 for Manager (IT Security Expert), 10 for Deputy Manager (Network Engineer), 10 for Deputy Manager (Site Engineer Command Centre), and 6 for Deputy Manager (Statistician).

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates applying for AGM posts should not be more than the age of 45 years. The upper age limit for Deputy Manager and Manager posts is 35 years and 38 years, respectively.

Educational Qualification:

For AGM/Manager/Deputy Manager (Network Engineer)/Deputy Manager (Site Engineer Command Centre) posts: BE/ BTech in (Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology/ Software Engineering/ Electronics & Communications Engineering) or equivalent degree in relevant discipline from recognized University/Institute with 60% marks (equivalent CGPA Score).

Deputy Manager (Statistician): Full time Degree in Statistics / Applied Statistics/ Econometrics from recognized university/ Institute with minimum 60% marks in aggregate (equivalent CGPA Score). More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Application fees and intimation charges (non-refundable) is Rs 750 for General/OBC/EWS candidates and NIL for SC/ ST/ PWD candidates.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website sbi.co.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” under RECRUITMENT OF SPECIALIST CADRE OFFICERS ON REGULAR BASIS Register and login to apply Fill up the form and upload the required documents Submit the from and take a print for future reference

Direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.