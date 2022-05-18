State Bank of India (SBI) has invited online applications for the recruitment of retired officers of SBI on contractual basis. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website sbi.co.in till June 7.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 641 vacancies, of which 503 vacancies are for the post of Channel Manager Facilitator - Anytime Channels (CMF-AC), 130 for Channel Manager SupervisorAnytime Channels (CMS-AC), and 8 for Support Officer- Anytime Channels (SO-AC).

Here’s the official notice.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 60 to 63 years as on May 18, 2022.

Experience and skills: The retired personnel having work experience in ATM operations, will be given preference. The retired employee should possess a Smart Mobile Phone and the skill/aptitude/quality for monitoring through PC/Mobile App/Laptop or as per requirement.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website sbi.co.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” under ENGAGEMENT OF RETIRED BANK STAFF ON CONTRACT BASIS – ANYTIME CHANNELS Register and login to apply Fill up the form, upload the required documents and submit Take a print of the form

Direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.