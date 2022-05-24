The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the admit cards for the CS exams June 2022 session. Candidates can download their hal tickets from the official website icsi.edu.

The CS Executive and Professional exam will be held between June 1 to 10. The exams will be held in a single session: 9.00 AM to 12 noon. ICSI has reserved June 11, 12, 13 and 14 to meet any exigency.

While some exams will be held in an offline OMR-based mode, some will be held in the computer-based test and open-book format.

ICSI CS exam dates

CS Executive Programme: June 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 7, 8 and 9.



June 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 7, 8 and 9. CS Professional Programme: June 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10.

June 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10. CS Foundation Programme: June 15 and 16.

Here’s ICSI CS Executive and Professional exam June 2022 timetable.

Here’s ICSI CS Foundation June 2022 exam timetable.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website icsi.edu Go to the ‘Latest @ICSI’ section Click on “Download E-Admit Card Executive & Professional Programme June, 2022 Session” Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout

Direct link to the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.